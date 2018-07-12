Mumbai: Kemps Corner's crumbling bridge doesn't need to be fixed, says BMC

After Andheri bridge collapse, citizens once again raise concerns about the SoBo structure

The 'cracks' in Kemps Corner bridge have sent Mumbaikars into a tizzy. Pics/Atul Kamble

Just a week after Gokhale bridge's pedestrian walkway collapsed on the railway tracks at Andheri, rumour mills, and concerns, about the cracks in Kemps Corner Bridge, and the major leakage they have been causing, are churning once more These concerns had been raised through social media two months back, after which the civic body had reassured citizens about the bridge's sturdiness, saying the 'cracks' are a result of design fault during construction. But after the Andheri collapse, and seeing the heavy 'waterfall' from the bridge's gaps, Mumbaikars are worried again.

Civic officials, however, have reiterated their reassurance, adding that the bridge was declared safe after a structural audit as well. As a precautionary measure, to avoid the bumps owing to the design fault, BMC also placed steel plates for smooth traffic movement.

Speaking with mid-day, Shitalaprasad O Kori, chief engineer of bridges department, said, "We have not received any fresh complaint about the bridge. Whatever problem the citizens noticed is not really a cause for worry, just a design fault. The bridge is safe."

