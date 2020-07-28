Mumbai: Key Dombivli bridge will be opened for public in August 2020

Finally, the construction of Dombivli's new footbridge is complete and it is expected to open to the public in August. mid-day had highlighted in several reports last year about the dilapidated remains of the old bridge, which posed a risk to commuters and trains. After continuous follow-ups by this newspaper, the bridge was brought down.

"A few finishing touches and it should be ready for opening. Works are being finished on the staircase roof. Taking benefit of the lockdown, we were able to complete the work during two blocks undertaken in May (May 17, 31)," a senior official said.

After it was repaired. Pics/Rajendra B. Aklekar

"The new foot over bridge at Dombivli is 6 m wide with three spans and the work was carried out in three phases – March 17, May 17 and May 31. The bridge also links the skywalk on the east side," he added.

Dombivli station has one of the highest passenger densities among stations beyond Thane. As per a study done by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) on passenger statistics, Dombivli has been one of the stations with maximum boarding in Up (CSMT-bound) direction during morning rush hours.

The study also found that just the peak hour section load (Slow + Fast Services) for Up direction (8:30 am-9:30 am) and Down (Kalyan-bound) direction (6:30 pm – 7:30 pm) was between 40,000 to 50,000 passengers.

