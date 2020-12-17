Mumbai: 'Know Your Ward' walk aims to bridge people-heritage gap

About 60 people including historians, researchers, conservationists, civic officials and locals gathered on a windy Tuesday morning at the 66-million-year old monument located in Andheri — Gilbert Hill — as part of the BMC's latest 'Know Your Ward' campaign, which aims to bridge the gap between people from a particular neighbourhood and their heritage surroundings.

The massive monolith column has for long been one of Andheri's best-kept heritage secrets. Historian and Researcher Chandrashekhar Nene of the Khaki Heritage Foundation addressed those who gathered at the site and briefed them about the origin and history of Gilbert Hill. Thereafter, the group walked up to the Gaondevi temple located atop the hill.

Speaking to mid-day, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, VP Mote said, "The first reason for organising a campaign around heritage walks is that my staff can feel connected with the ward and know their surroundings, and the second one is that the local people can be made aware of the heritage that surrounds them. The campaign will be spread across all BMC wards. People don't have to pay to be part of the initiative."

"Such initiatives help build a spirit of teamwork among the staff and also encourage people to stay fit and healthy. We need public participation for better governance. These campaigns also help to bridge the gap between the residents and us (BMC). The initiative is not just a casual approach towards conventional heritage walks just because spots are chosen based on a particular ward. We often pass through lanes without really knowing why that particular stretch has a certain name or even the history behind it. On Tuesday, we discussed the importance of Gilbert Hill and why it should be preserved," he added.

When asked how often the walks would take place in the ward, he said, "We will try to do it once a month."

Bharat Gothaskar of Khaki Heritage Foundation said, "Every BMC official should know about the city's natural and cultural heritage. There is a common misconception that history and heritage hold importance only in South Bombay and not Andheri. This is incorrect, and Gilbert Hill is proof of that. This is why it is important to preserve the structure. History is around the corner, and not on streets or in textbooks. Unless you visit the spot, you will forget about it."

