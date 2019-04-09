Mumbai: Local residents attend funeral of minor rape-murder victim in Santacruz

national

On Saturday, a large number of local residents had gathered outside the Juhu police station, demanding justice for the victim.

Hundreds of local residents came out on the streets during the funeral of a nine-year-old rape and murder victim on Monday, demanding stringent action against the arrested accused. The last rites of the minor girl were performed at a crematorium in suburban Santacruz after the victim's body was handed over to her family members, an official said. At least 2,000 local residents were present for the last rites of the girl, whose body was found over the weekend, days after she went missing, he said. A large number of police personnel were deployed during the funeral, which started from the girl's residence to avert any untoward incident.

The protesters, which included a sizeable number of women, were carrying handbills and placards with messages demanding justice for the girl. Some of the mourners chanted slogans demanding the death sentence for the lone accused, Devendra Gundappa Wadivar, arrested for the rape and murder of the girl. The 37-year-old, who had been previously convicted for committing a sexual offence against a minor girl, dumped the victim's body after the crime. Wadivar, who has served time in jail for the previous crime, has been sent to police custody till April 15, an official said. The body of the girl was found inside a public toilet in suburban Vile Parle Saturday morning, following which the accused was arrested, police said.

"The victim, who resided in a chawl (tenement), had gone missing Thursday evening. A missing person's complaint was filed at the Juhu police station," a police official said. He said the accused was booked under IPC sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and also under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. On Sunday, they had blocked the road in front of the police station to protest against the heinous crime.

