Mumbai: Mahul residents stage protest outside MHADA office in Bandra

Bilal Khan said that they will stage another protest at Azad Maidan on Monday

In order to take up their complaints with the authorities, around 100 residents of Mahul staged a protest outside the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) office in Kalanagar, Bandra East on Friday. The residents demanded that they should be given allotments in the flats built by MHADA in Borivali.



Residents of Mahul staging a protest outside MHADA office in Bandra East

Bilal Khan, convenor of Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan (GBGB) pointed out that many people who are suffering from serious illnesses should at least be considered for the houses. "Due to the pollution in the air and water at Mahul, nearly everyone living there suffers from hair fall or weak eyesight. But many others are suffering from diseases such as tuberculosis, asthma, paralysis who should get the flat allotments in Borivali," he said.

During the protest, MHADA president Uday Samant addressed the crowd and informed them that the 300 flats have already been constructed and handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Samant also added that the decision to allot flat rests with the civic body.

On this, Khan said that they will meet the civic officials regarding the issue and will stage another protest at Azad Maidan on Monday.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC wants to re-allot flats as residents refuse to move in

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates