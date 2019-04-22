Mumbai: Major fire breaks out in Crawford Market

Updated: Apr 22, 2019, 12:36 IST | mid-day online correspondent

According to reports, four fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot.

Screengrab of the fire from ANI's Twitter post

According to reports, a fire broke out at the famous Crawford Market area in South Mumbai today. Reports also state that four fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot. The fire took place at the super market located at Abdul Rahman street.

The fire engines are currently making efforts to douse the flames at Crawford Market.

No injuries have been reported as of yet. More details are awaited.

