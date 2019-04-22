Mumbai: Major fire breaks out in Crawford Market

national

According to reports, four fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot.

The fire engines are currently making efforts to douse the flames at Crawford Market.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Crawford Market in Mumbai. 4 fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/O3RUBOLyNo — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019

No injuries have been reported as of yet. More details are awaited.

