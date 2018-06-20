Mumbai: Man chided by Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli in video says he's traumatised by abuse

Singh and his mother Gittanjali Elizabeth told mid-day about how the video has turned their life into a nightmare

Arhhan with mother Gittanjali Elizabeth Singh

Being told off by actor Anushka Sharma on a video shot by husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, for throwing a piece of garbage on the road has littered Arhhan Singh's life with a litany of abuses.

Singh and his mother Gittanjali Elizabeth told mid-day about how the video has turned their life into a nightmare. Arhhan says, "What happened was a genuinely unfortunate incident. That, however, did not warrant a video recording without my consent and public bashing."

"I come from a non-controversial and peace-loving family, but this incident and the threats that have followed have endangered my life and left me and my family shaken. My family members and I are living in fear of our safety," he adds. His mother Gittanjali says, "We're going through a nightmare. The kind of threatening and derogatory comments against my son and family have been traumatising...How can a tiny piece of cellophane justify my son being labelled as a "garbage man" "litterer" "criminal" "he and his family should be kicked out of the country", etc. How is this fair?"

Gittanjali adds she would have taken a different route than Anushka. "I would politely request the person not to litter and request them to pick up the garbage and put it in a dustbin. I might even video the trash thrown and put it up and request others to not litter but I would not shoot an unsuspecting persons face and expose them to public hatred and hostility."

