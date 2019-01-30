Mumbai: Man finds missing brother after 20 years, but dead

national

GRP traces deceased man's family in Haryana; elder brother says he was missing for 20 years

Gurmeet's Aadhaar card

Two decades and a piece of bad news are what it took Haryana's Simarjeet Singh to find his missing younger brother. Gurmeet Singh, 46, was knocked down by a Virar fast local at Mahim railway station while he was standing at the edge of platform number 3, on January 15 around 3.45 pm. Following the incident, the Mumbai Central Government Railway Police (GRP) traced the roots of the deceased person, who, they later found, had been missing from his home in Karnal, Haryana, for the last 20 years.



Phone SIM card to the rescue

"We kept his dead body at the mortuary of Nair hospital since no identity card was found on him. The Intex mobile phone with a dual SIM card facility that we recovered was damaged and hence couldn't help us with his identity or family. The BSNL and IDEA SIM cards are all we had,” a police officer said, adding that both the cards were immediately sent to the respective telecom companies.

The police thus got his Call Data Records (CDR) and permanent residential address in Karnal, Haryana. The police immediately alerted the Haryana Police which got in touch with the local corporator in Karnal, and he directed them to Singh's elder brother, Simarjeet Singh, 51.

On arriving in Mumbai, Simarjeet told the GRP that Gurmeet had been missing for the last 20 years. A missing person's complaint was also registered at the local police station by his father, but nobody followed up on it after their father's death.

Simarjeet only had Gurmeet's Aadhar card since it had been delivered to his native home address some years ago but he didn't try to track Gurmeet then.





'Left home months after marriage'

"Gurmeet got married three months before he went missing. He was not happy with his wife, they would have very frequent arguments and hence decided to get a divorce within three months of the marriage.

Fed up with these issues, Gurmeet left the house and never returned,” Simarjeet said. When the police checked Singh's IDEA SIM card details, they found only three received calls. When contacted, one of the people reached said that he had met Singh in July 2018 in a gurudwara, and wasn't aware of his whereabouts later.

Senior Inspector Mumbai Central GRP Shailendra Dhiwar said that apart from document verification, the police also verified a tattoo above Gurmeet's wrist before handing over the body to his elder brother.

"My brother was an Std VIII school dropout. He then became a door-to-door fabric merchant. Since he made a decent income out of this business, we decided to get him married at the age of 26. He was a very peace-loving and straight-forward man. I don't remember why he and his wife couldn't get along but we had supported their separation. He, however, went missing," Simarjeet said.

