Mumbai: Man in rehab suddenly dies, kin demand police probe

After the death of a 32-year-old drug addict at a de-addiction centre in Virar East's Mandvi village, the man's family has raised suspicions over his death. The deceased, Ganesh Chavan, had been admitted to Changing Life Foundation in August and was brought dead to a multispecialty facility, Highway Hospital, on November 19.

"Chavan was addicted to drugs. We sent him to the de-addiction centre located at Vajreshwari Road, Virar East. A couple of days before his death, I had visited the centre to meet him but was not allowed to," Chavan's maternal uncle, Radheshyam Salunkhhe, told mid-day.

Chavan became an addict after his siblings and mother died in a building collapse several years ago. Salunkhe had been taking care of him since then. He received a call from the de-addiction centre on November 19. "The de-addiction centre's staff told me his body was turning cold and I was asked to visit Virar right away. While I was getting ready, I got another call from the same number saying Chavan died. I don't know what happened to him suddenly that he died," Salukhe said.

Salunkhe's neighbour Karan said, "We requested the Highway Hospital's staff and Virar police for a post-mortem. It was done at Rural Hospital, Virar." The post-mortem concluded that Chavan died 'due to the extensive bilateral pulmonary Koch's (tuberculosis)'.

The managing director of Changing Life Foundation, Salman Khan, said, "Chavan suddenly started to feel breathlessness on November 19. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but he died on the way."

"He was addicted to multiple narcotics including charas, ganja and brown sugar (poor quality heroin). He would also consume medicinal tablets to get high. He was undergoing treatment at our de-addiction centre where at present 35 other patients are being treated. His post-mortem has been conducted and a detailed report is awaited," said Khan.

Wanting the death to be probed, Chavan's uncle has submitted a complaint with Virar police through an advocate. "We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and an investigation is underway. The team of doctors who conducted his post-mortem told me that there were no external injuries on his body. We are waiting for a detailed post-mortem report. Meanwhile, we have called in the staff of the de-addiction centre for questioning," said an officer attached to Virar police station.

