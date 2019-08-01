Mumbai: Manufacturing of coaches commences for Metro Lines 2A, 2B and 7

mumbai

MMRDA has adopted new technologies which will enhance the functionality and reliability of metros

The Metropolitan Commissioner Mr R.A. Rajeev, along with, Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC, participated in a ceremony to commence manufacturing of coaches for Metro Lines 2A, 2B and 7 at M/s. Bharat Earth Movers Ltd. at Bengaluru.

It may be noted that M/s BEML has been awarded a contract of Rs 3015 crore for manufacturing 378 coaches (Rolling Stock) for Metro Lines 2A, 2B and 7 in November last year. It consists of 63 trains of 6 car configuration. An additional work order of 21 trains (126 cars) has also been placed with M/s BEML for catering traffic considering Metro Line extensions. With this, M/s BEML gets the largest order for Metro Coach manufacturing in India. The Mockup coach will be ready by September 2019.

Design of Metro Car for Lines,2A, 2B and 7:

MMRDA has adopted New Technologies in Rolling Stock which will not only enhance the functionality and reliability but also make it more sustainable and environment-friendly.

Metro trains being procured will be of latest technical specifications in the country compatible with Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) / Unattended Train Operations (UTO) working environment.

Coaches will be modern/ light .weight/ energy efficient.

Fully Automatic Driverless Train Operations.

3.20 m wide rolling stock with a stainless steel body.

Seating arrangement: Longitudinal; 6 coach seating capacity – 334 nos.

Standing + seating passenger capacity: Crush loading (AW2) - 1660 nos.; Fully loaded/dense crush loading (AW3) - 2092 nos.

Enhanced Regenerative Braking feature for carbon neutrality.

Energy savvy HVAC system.

Trains to operate on Single Phase 25kV AC Traction.

Friendly features for Differently-abled citizen such as wheelchair space, earmarked seats, levelled floor etc.

Enhanced train safety by Track obstruction monitoring through closed-circuit television cameras outside the coaches.

CCTV Saloon surveillance system for security of lady passengers

Passenger Safety

Facilities to permit conversation between passenger and the Train Operator/Operation Control Centre (OCC)

Public Address and Passenger Information System (PA andPIS)

Passenger Alarm Devices(PAD/Passenger Emergency Alarm (PEA)

Automatic Voice Announcement System (AVAS)

Platform Screen Doors (PSD) to avoid intrusion from platforms.

Manufacture and Delivery of first Prototype Train Set in Depot is expected by July 2020.

