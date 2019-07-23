Mumbai: State cabinet approves three Metro corridors at cost of Rs 24,000 crore

national

Once completed the metro system will reduce journey time by 50-75 percent compared to the road travel

In an all-important decision that will help to solve the traffic woes in the city, the Maharashtra State Cabinet on Tuesday approved three Metro corridors, two of which will serve Mumbai Metropolitan Region and one will cater to Mumbaikars travelling towards General Post Office in South Mumbai from Wadala. This approval brings the 50-km long Metro network at an estimated cost of Rs 24,000 crore.

The three important lines that were approved include Rs 5000 crore worth and 11 km long Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk metro-10 corridor, Wadala-GPO Metro-11 corridor that will be 14 km long and cost Rs 8000 crore and Kalyan-Taloja metro 12 corridor that will be 25 km long and cost about Rs 11,000 crore.

According to MMRDA, once completed the metro system will reduce journey time by 50-75 percent compared to the road. By the shifting of road user to the metro by 25 to 30 percent, the density on suburban trains will reduce from 12 persons/sq.m. to 7 persons/sq.m. It will also help to reduce traffic on road by 30 to 35 percent along with the reduction in accidents on the suburban system due to a reduction in overcrowding.

Details of the metro corridor:

Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk Metro -10 corridor - 11 km - Rs 5,000 crore

Stations on the route: Gaimukh, Gaimukh Reti Bundar, Versova Chaar Phata, Kashi Mira, Shivaji Chowk

Wadala to GPO Metro - 11 corridor - 14 km - Rs 8,000 crore

Stations on the route: Wadala RTO, Ganesh Nagar, BPT Hospital (Elevated), Sewri Metro, Hay Bundar, Coal Bundar, Darukhana, Wadi Bundar, Clock Tower, Carnac Bundar, CSMT Metro (All Underground)

Kalyan to Taloja Metro -12 corridor - 25 km Rs 11,000 crore

Stations on the route: APMC Kalyan, Ganesh Nagar, Pisawali Gaon, Golvali, Dombivli MIDC, Sa Gaon, Sonar Pada, Manpada, Hadutane, Kole Gaon, Nilje Gaon, Wadavali, Bale, Vaklan, Turbhe, Pisawe Depot, Pisawe, Taloja

