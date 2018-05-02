Mumbai: Medical intern under psychiatric care jumps to death from hostel building

Wathore, who was a final year MBBS student, succumbed to brain haemorrhage

A medical intern lost his life three days after jumping out of his hospital building. The intern, identified as, Triratan Wathore was undergoing treatment at the coronary care unit (CCU) of JJ Hospital.

29-year-old Wathore had several mental illnesses and was undergoing treatment for the same from the past three years. Apart from depression, Wathore also suffered from alcohol and drug abuse. On April 26, he is reported to have jumped from the RM Bhatt hostel and was found unconscious on the ground floor.

Wathore, who was a final year MBBS student, succumbed to brain haemorrhage. A report in the Indian Express quotes senior police inspector of JJ police station, Shirish Gaikwad, as having stated, "We have also recorded the statement of his parents. He was into drug abuse. In their statement, his parents said he had undergone psychiatric sessions four times in the past. They do not suspect any foul play. This was not the first time their son tried to commit suicide."

Wahore failed his final year exams four times according to his classmates. The IE report also quotes medical superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase as having added, "We also checked with other students in his class to ensure nobody else is suffering from depression. He had been under counselling for a very long time.” A case of accidental has been registered by the police.

