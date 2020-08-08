Mumbai: Mid-sized monitor lizard rescued from residential house in Kandivali

In a rare rescue operation, NGO SARRP rescued a monitor lizard from the toilet of a residential house in Kandivli East. On Friday, NGO SARRP received a distress call from a family residing in Kandivli East, who were tensed as they had an unusual visitor at their house. The family informed NGO SARRP that they had seen a monitor lizard in their toilet.

Speaking to mid-day Santosh Shinde, President of NGO SARRP said, "When the family called, they were sounding a bit tensed and were complaining about finding a lizard in the commode of their washroom. As soon as we received the call, our wildlife rescuer Amit Sadke reached the location in no time. Upon reaching, he was surprised to see a mid-sized monitor lizard in the sedentary position inside the commode of their washroom. After which Amit carefully rescued the lizard without stressing or harming it much and normalised the situation."

The monitor lizard was found in the toilet of the residential house in Kandivli East

The Maharashtra Forest Department has been proclaimed about the specimen that has been rescued. An initial medical checkup was undertaken by vet Dr. Sunetra Wadke after which she intimated that the species was fit to release in nature. Post which the lizard was released into the green with proper precautions the rescuers from the NGO.

