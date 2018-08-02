Mumbai: Mika Singh's foster child robs him of Rs 3.25 lakh, arrested in Delhi

crime

Oshiwara cops have traced the accused to Delhi, where he fled after committing the theft on July 29; valuables and US dollars worth Rs 10 lakh recovered

Mika Singh

Records from a damaged CCTV camera at singer and music composer Mika Singh's residence in Oshiwara helped the local police track down the person who stole jewellery and cash worth R3.25 lakh from his house. The accused, who is a close aide of Mika, escaped to Delhi after committing the theft, but the cops traced him with the help of his call records. While the Delhi police have arrested him, Zone DCP Paramjit Singh Dahiya confirmed that a team of the Oshiwara police has been sent to arrest him.

Mika's foster child

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Ankit Vasan, 27, a native of Delhi. Sources revealed that he was Mika's foster child and the singer had adopted him when he was five years old. Mika had not only brought him up, but also provided him a platform in the music industry. Ankit used to play the Piano for musical shows as part of the singer's band. However, sources said that the accused was upset over the fact that Mika didn't allow him to perform for the last two to three shows.



The Delhi Police have arrested accused Ankit Vasan (in yellow T-shirt)

Ankit broke the CCTV

Police sources further said that after committing the theft on July 29, Ankit broke the CCTV camera at Mika's residence and fled to Delhi. Soon after the incident, Mika's manager filed a police complaint.

Booty worth '10L recovered

A police officer said, "The accused has been booked under section 381 of IPC. However, cash, valuables and US dollars worth '10 lakh have been recovered from him. We are yet to find out his motive behind the theft and the source of the excess amount." Even after repeated attempts to contact Mika over the matter, he remained unreachable.

Also read: Mika Singh robbed! Cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh stolen from his Andheri home

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates