Mumbai: Fire that broke out in flat believed to be Kapil Sharma's doused in 30 mins

Fire at the flat in Oshiwara was limited to two rooms of the vacant house and was doused in minutes; no major injuries reported

Fire at a flat in Shantivan building. Pic/ Sneha Kharabe

A empty apartment in the seven-storey Shantivan building at Oshiwara caught fire on Thursday afternoon. The apartment where the minor fire broke out is believed to be that of comedian Kapil Sharma. The residents of the building are now getting the entire structure vetted for any signs of a short circuit while continuing to reside in their houses.

The fire that broke out around 3 pm, was doused within half an hour of the fire brigade team arriving at the spot. It was confined to the kitchen and bedroom of the 2BHK flat. The fire department had sent out two fire engines, one quick response vehicle and two jumbo tankers to the spot after they received a call."

Comedian Kapil Sharma's brother Ashok Sharma was spotted at Shantivan building. Pic/ Sneha Kharabe

At the time of the incident, the apartment was empty, locals said, adding that it was used by some of Sharma's staff members to reside or work. No injuries or casualties were thus reported in the incident. Fireman Umesh Surwade, however, suffered breathing issues owing to smoke and was rushed to Cooper Hospital.

A senior officer of the disaster management unit of BMC said, "The house where the fire broke out is said to belong to Kapil Sharma as informed by the complainant who called to inform about the incident.

Amarjeet G, secretary of the society, confirmed this fact, adding that Sharma had recently shifted to another place nearby. "There is no major problem to the building as such and the fire was a minor one. We will occupy our houses once the electricity is restored, which is expected to be done in a few hours' time," she added.

Sharma, however, couldn't be reached for comment.

30 Mins

Time within which fire was doused

