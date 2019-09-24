MENU

Mumbai building collapse: Minor stuck under debris of partially collapsed building, rescue underway

Published: Sep 24, 2019, 17:31 IST | ANI

Rescue operation by Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is underway

Building collapse in Khar. Pic/Shadab Khan
Building collapse in Khar. Pic/Shadab Khan

A portion of a five-storeyed building collapsed in Khar (West) region on Tuesday, authorities said. According to authorities, the residential building was evacuated but a 10-year-old girl is still trapped under the rubble.

Rescue operation by Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is underway. The incident occurred around 1:13 pm when a part of the staircase of the residential building 'Puja' collapsed.

Fire engines along with an ambulance, NDRF and police personnel have rushed to the spot and are assisting in the rescue operation.

