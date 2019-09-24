Mumbai building collapse: Minor stuck under debris of partially collapsed building, rescue underway

A portion of a five-storeyed building collapsed in Khar (West) region on Tuesday, authorities said. According to authorities, the residential building was evacuated but a 10-year-old girl is still trapped under the rubble.

Rescue operation by Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is underway. The incident occurred around 1:13 pm when a part of the staircase of the residential building 'Puja' collapsed.

Fire engines along with an ambulance, NDRF and police personnel have rushed to the spot and are assisting in the rescue operation.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates