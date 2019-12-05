Mumbai: Miscreants vandalise Western Railway coach with graffiti

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Unidentified miscreants vandalised a new Bombardier class local train on the Western Railway with graffiti, forcing the railways to withdraw the train from service for a clean-up.

The graffiti said random terms like 'Bomb Way' and 'Indo French' and covers the lower part of the train. Trains are parked overnight in railway yards, where the damage seems to have been done.

Railway officials said the damage was done inside the yard when it was parked during the night and that WR was trying to identify the miscreants. A Twitter handle, Mumbai Matters, took up the issue with the railways.

Western Railway chief public relations officer Ravinder Bhakar said they are trying to identify the miscreants. "The train will be called back to clean the defaced part," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates