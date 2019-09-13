Mumbai: MMRDA begins casting work for the first segment of package-3 of MTHL

Package-3 consists of the construction of 2.5-km viaduct and 1.5-km at grade work from Gavan village to Chirle Village connecting NH-4B

It seems that the work of the ambitious Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) bridge, which will connect Sewri with Nhava Sheva is progressing at a fast pace as the casting work for the first segment of the package-3 began on Wednesday.

Sanjay Khandare, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner who was present during this important development said, "MTHL is a very significant project as far as connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai is concerned, the very reason why the beginning of the casting of its first segment in package-3 of the entire project assumes so much importance."

It may be noted that package-3 consists of the construction of 2.5-km viaduct and 1.5-km at grade work from Gavan village to Chirle Village connecting NH-4B. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project which costs a whopping Rs. 17,843 crore has been divided into three packages. The work in package-1 includes running from Sewri up to 10.38-km (10.38 km), Package-2 includes running from step 10.38-km up to step 18.187-km (7.807 km) and in package-3 work includes running from step 18.187 up to Chirle village (3.613 km).

Dr. D.T. Thube, Chief Engineer, MMRDA along with other senior officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) were also present at the site. The MTHL project, which will be connecting Sewri with Nhava Sheva, will be a six-lane bridge across the Mumbai Harbour.

This ambitious project is expected to help solve the traffic congestion in the island city by improving connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

The MTHL project is one of the most ambitious projects of the MMRDA as it has the potential of developing various areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Navi Mumbai and Raigad. The project will also help create job opportunities for the locals, the officials said.

