Mumbai: Mock drill at Virar D-mart takes shoppers by surprise

Rumours doing the rounds that a man fixing a bomb had been caught in Virar turns out to be a mock drill conducted by the Arnala police

A still from the counter-terror mock drill conducted by Palghar district police today at Virar's D-mart. All Pictures/Hanif Patel

Shoppers at D-mart and passersby in Virar were taken by surprise when a mock drill was carried out by the Palghar district police in the hyperstore. The practice drill was carried by the Palghar police along with the Riot Control Police (RCP) and Quick Response Team (QRT). The counter-terror mock drill took place at 5 pm at D-mart hypermarket in Virar and went on for about 30 minutes which left shoppers surprised and shocked.



Here are the pictures from the counter-terror mock drill conducted by Palghar police:

















Shoppers at D-mart to shop were caught unaware by the events that took place. People outside the hypermarket shot videos of the mock drill and uploaded it on social media. The video started doing rounds on social media with a topic that stated that a man had been caught fixing bomb at Virar D-mart opposite to new Viva college.

However, people soon realised that the event was staged by the cops, who were practising their drills. The drill was a counter-terror mock activity, in which three officers and 25 police personnel participated and their task comprised catching a dummy terrorist.

