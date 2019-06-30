Mumbai Monsoon: Second highest June rain recorded in 10 years

mumbai-rains

IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded 234.8mm, the highest 24-hour June rain in Mumbai since 2015

Mumbai may have had a delayed monsoon but in the two days that it poured, it toppled some records as well as covered about 97 per cent of the average required June rainfall. In 24 hours on Saturday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 234.8mm — the highest 24-hour June rain since 2015. Also, Saturday’s rain is the second highest rainfall for June in Mumbai in a 24-hour period in the last decade. The IMD classifies rainfall of 234.8mm and more as "extremely heavy".

Most areas of eastern and western suburbs received over 200mm rains in the 24 hours. Heavy rains lashed Navi Mumbai (245.2mm) and Thane (237.5mm) too in the 24-hour period. On a positive note, in the 24 hours, it was a windfall in some catchment areas as Vihar received 376mm, Tulsi 293mm and Morbhe 300.2mm. Tulsi and Vihar send water to Mumbai whereas, Morbhe supplies water to Navi Mumbai. Tree falls were rampant in Mumbai and its neighbouring region leading to two accidents that claimed two lives. Nagesh Nirakki, an electrician was electrocuted in Thane after he came in contact with a live wire that snapped following a tree fall.

According to Times of India, an auto driver in Ambernath, died after a tree fell on an extension wire which collapsed on his vehicle. Two instances of landslides were also reported in Ghatkopar and Marol, a cave-in was reported at Virar station platform with no casualties. Also, incidents of boulders collapse along the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Pune Expressway were reported on Saturday morning. The intensity of rainfall is likely to reduce on Sunday and pick up again around July 4, said IMD officials.

