Mumbai: NCP leader Clyde Crasto's pothole war with BMC

After NCP's Clyde Crasto tweets photo of pothole-ridden Fort stretch on Saturday night, A-Ward responds with an 'action-taken' tweet on Tuesday night; when mid-day visited the spot on Wednesday morning, the road remained crater-faced

Clyde Crasto points to the sub-standard work done by the BMC as the road still has just as many potholes as it did before the complaint. Pic /Atul Kamble

In its haste to address citizens' grievances, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is doing more damage than good to the age-old pothole problem in the city. Cooperage Road outside Campion School at Fort, that had developed major potholes following heavy rainfall, was repaired by the civic body on July 30, only for the potholes to resurface the very next day.

The civic body, however, was very quick at posting a 'work attended' tweet in response to the original complaint tweeted by NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto. Parent to a child studying at the school, Crasto had tweeted pictures on July 27 which was addressed three days later on July 30, and quite unsuccessfully so. The school principal also claimed that the road was constructed only in April this year.

Contractor's workers stationed at the spot brush gravel into the holes every few hours. Pic /Atul Kamble

Hardly a month of full-fledged monsoon has revealed the sub-standard quality of work of the BMC, the principal alleged. The BMC, late Tuesday night, posted photographs of the road outside the school claiming that the issue had been addressed. Loose material was scraped out along with the filling of patches, it said, even as Crasto's visit to the spot the next afternoon revealed the same old bad roads to him.

When mid-day visited the spot on Wednesday afternoon, two BMC workers were seen brushing the small stone gravels back into the holes to fill it, only for them to come out the moment a vehicle passed by. These workers were stationed at the spot to fill up the potholes in this manner every time they appeared instead of adopting the more durable cold-mix asphalt method.



Crasto posted photo of pothole on July 27

"There is no proper method followed in filling up the potholes. The BMC just tweeted last midnight about work being done with photos but the situation the very next noon is back to square one. The contractor should be held responsible for such shoddy work and action must be taken," said Crasto.

Principal of Champion School Paul Machado too aired similar views. "The paver-block road was changed into an asphalt one in April. We had feared then itself that this could lead to issues since the road work was completed within a week's time. I had told the workers not to carry out sub-standard quality work. Our fears have now come true. The first few showers have revealed the harsh reality," he said, adding that this was becoming a major nuisance for students, parents and staff.



BMC posted 'at 1:10 am on Jul 30 saying: work attended

Nitin Arte, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of A ward, however, said that there had to be some confusion about the tweet. "The complaint has been resolved on Tuesday night and the small holes were filled up. Work to repair the road substantially has started today too." When asked about the short four-month period within which the road developed potholes, he said that it was under the Defect Liability Period - where the contractor who laid the road is supposed to look after its repair and maintenance for three years. "Work on repair is being delayed since they are waiting for a small breather from the rain," he justified.

Timeline

Clyde Crasto's first tweet to BMC on July 27 around 1.05pm: Please note the condition of this road filled with potholes. Some of these pictures of potholes are in front of the gate of a school. Kindly do the needful.

BMC replied on July 27 around 1.08pm: Thank you for sharing this with us. We have intimated @mybmcWardA.

BMC A ward office tweeted around 1.10am on July 31: Sir loose material scrapped out and potholes attended on Cooperage Rd

Clyde Crasto tweeted on July 31 around 12.24 pm: @mybmc You tweeted at 1:10 am that potholes problem has been attended at Cooperage Rd. This (with photo) is the condition of the road now, just after a few hours after you tweeted. Is this how you solve problems?

BMC A ward replied around 4.52pm: Thank you for sharing this. We have intimated our dept and the same will be rectified by them at earliest.

