Biker trips over pothole, truck crushes him to death in Bhiwandi

A 46-year-old biker died after he was crushed to death under a truck on Sunday afternoon in Bhiwandi. According to the residents of Sonale village, where the accident took place, the man identified as Satish Thakre, a Kalyan resident, died after his two-wheeler skidded after it passed over a pothole. The police have booked the unidentified truck driver with 'causing death due to negligence'. They said the truck had dashed the rear of the bike which led to the accident.



Locals who claimed to have witnessed the accident told the police that when the deceased's bike moved over the "potholed patch", it moved in a rumbling manner following which the rider fell down. According to the Times of India, the locals also said that a "speeding" truck that was behind his motorbike ran over him and he died on the spot. The locals alerted officials of Bhiwandi taluka police station who reached the spot and sent the body to IGM Hospital for a post-mortem. Sachin Bhatt, Assistant inspector said that their preliminary probe has shown that the motorcycle "skidded after it ran over a pothole and the truck that was behind hit the bike".

