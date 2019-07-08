Mumbai: Ganpati set for bumpy ride in Thane again!

national

Mandal members have given mayor a list of crater-ridden roads, telling her to get them filled before Ganeshotsav

A huge pothole near Puranik building at Ghodbunder Road, Thane. Pic/Sameer Markande

Potholes have begun to worry Ganesh mandals as Ganesh chaturthi approaches. Local mandals had last year written to the Thane municipal commissioner and Mayor, requesting them to fill up potholes before Ganesh utsav, but nothing was done. The story seems no different this time. Interestingly, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials including the commissioner have been claiming that there are no potholes in Thane, even as residents face the reality. On Saturday Ganpati mandals reiterated their demand, with a list of pothole-ridden roads, which they gave the Thane mayor, asking her to get them filled before Ganesh Utsav.

Thane district Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti head Samir Sawant said, "When Ganesh idols made of plaster of Paris are ferried by road and there is a jerk due to a pothole, they could crack. There are several potholes on many roads in Thane, which create a problem during the Ganesh festival. It is not only the responsibility of the TMC but of corporators to ensure all roads are pothole free. But this has not happened. So we have also requested the mayor to resolve the issue before the festival."

Jayant Pawar, a resident of Ghodbunder Road, said he was ready to even show the potholes to the TMC commissioner and mayor. He said, "Recently I saw a truck pass Rutu Enclave. Suddenly one of its tyres went inside a pothole and got stuck. It took an hour to get help and free it. The roads near Rutu Enclave are in an extremely bad condition. If the commissioner and mayor want to know the condition of roads, I will drive them myself and show it to them."

'Will hold meeting on issue'

There are several potholes at Dharmveer Anand Dighe gate and the Eastern Express highway in Thane east. Residents also mentioned pothole-ridden roads in Kopri gaon, near Rutu Enclave, Waghbil road junction, near Puranik Building and Brahmand Junction in Thane west. They want the potholes to be filled before the festival starts. Mayor Meenakshi Shinde said, "I will have to hold a meeting with the concerned department to solve issues related to potholes." TMC Deputy Commissioner and spokesperson Sandip Malvi said, "The TMC commissioner has given strict orders to fill the potholes as soon as the rain slows down. So from today we have started filling the potholes."

