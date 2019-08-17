Mumbai: Neighbour aunty abducts teenager, keeps him as sex slave

mumbai

In the 40-day ordeal, she took him from Delhi to Vadodara then Navsari; he convinced her to go back to Mumbai, where police were looking for her

The boy said Saira Bano never left him alone

The police arrested a woman on Monday for kidnapping a teenaged boy, whom she treated as a sex slave. He was rescued after 40 days of the ordeal, during which he managed to convince her to return to Mumbai, where the police were looking for her. The 38-year-old woman, a neighbour, had lured him on the pretext of going on a picnic. She then took him to Delhi, Vadodara and Navsari.

The father of the 16-year-old boy had filed a missing person complaint with the Nehru Nagar police station on July 2. As the boy was a minor, the charge of kidnapping was added to the FIR. The police felt he could be with Saira Bano, whose husband had filed a missing person complaint about her at the same police station. They stay in the same locality in Kurla. Saira has four kids.

The police had asked relatives of the duo to inform them if they learnt anything about them. The teen's father also contacted Saira's mother in Nalasopara and requested her to inform him. On Monday, Saira's mother called him and told him the duo were in Nalasopara. His father immediately alerted the cops. Nehru Nagar police arrested Saira and the boy was rescued.

"We have arrested the female accused under section 363 (kidnapping) of IPC and POCSO Act. She has been remanded in police custody till August 21 and we are investigating the case," said Deepak Surve, inspector, Nehru Nagar police station.

mid-day reached out to the survivor. "In Mumbai, we used to talk to each other everyday. One day she invited me to go with her on a picnic. We went to Delhi," the boy said. He said she tried to rent a house in Delhi but failed. She even tried to sell her jewellery. He said when she spent all her money, he was forced to starve for three days. Then she took him to Vadodara and then Navsari.

"Somehow she managed to get us a job at a garment shop where she would be paid Rs 7,000. I would be paid as per the work I did. Later she got a room on rent and began to torture me. She never left me alone. In the past 40 days, I couldn't even sleep at night as she would wake me up for sexual favours," he added.

"She introduced me as her husband and it was very embarrassing for me. So I hatched a plan to get her to take me to Mumbai. I told her that I would spend my life with her provided she took me to Mumbai as I couldn't live in Gujarat. She agreed and I was saved from a life like jail," he said.

