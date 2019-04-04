Mumbai: One-rupee-clinic officials fined for selling fake memberships

national

Following an investigation in the matter, the Central Railway authorities imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the EMR contractors Dr Rahul Ghule and Dr Amol Ghule of Magicdil Health Pvt Ltd

Central Railway authorities imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the EMR contractors

Commuters at the Ambernath railway station last week got suspicious when they spotted some doctors from the emergency medical room (EMR) giving out memberships for Rs 100. They quickly realised that it was a fraud, and immediately registered complaints with the chief medical superintendent.

Following an investigation in the matter, the Central Railway authorities imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the EMR contractors Dr Rahul Ghule and Dr Amol Ghule of Magicdil Health Pvt Ltd.

Couple of days back a team from the Ambernath Citizens' Forum (ACF) busted the racket by placing some dummies, to whom, the contractors sold the membership cards for Rs 100 each, whereas not more than a rupee is supposed to be paid by patients at the EMR also known as the one-rupee clinic.

The same day general manager of Central Railway ordered a probe in the matter. The traffic in-charge conducted an inquiry and found out that the contractors were selling membership cards by violating the EMR agreement.

One of the commuters, Satyejit Burman, who filed a complaint in the matter, said, "I was surprised to spot this activity at the station. When I went to file a complaint with the chief medical superintendent, I found that several others had reported the matter as well. Three of the doctors were immediately detained on the spot."

Also Read: Nalasopara cop flees after audio recording of him talking to druglord found

Railway sources said that apart from fining the clinic officials, a warning had been issued to them as well. The notice mentioning the penalty says the officials collected consultation charges without checking the patients, which was in violation of the agreement. Confirming the development, Central Railway Public Relations Officer, A K Jain, said, "The railway has taken action against the officials of the one-rupee clinic."

Also Read: Karim Morani firing case: Fugitive gangster arrested in connection with shooting deported from US

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates