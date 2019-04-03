Nalasopara cop flees after audio recording of him talking to druglord found

crime

While tracing the accused's cellphone, the police procured voice recordings of a drug trade between Ansari and the sub-inspector.

A sub-inspector from the Nalasopara police station has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPSA) for his alleged links with the drug mafia. The sub-inspector is now absconding and has been suspended by the Palghar superintendent of police Gaurav Singh.

According to TOI, This incident came to light after the police arrested Etesham Ansari (42), a drug lord and Mustaq Khan (19), his accomplice, who were arrested for selling brown sugar worth 39 gm in Hanuman Nagar, Nalasopara. While tracing the accused's cellphone, the police procured voice recordings of a drug trade between Ansari and the sub-inspector.

According to a source, the recordings indicated that the PSI was aware of the drug peddling, but had no clue about the conversations being recorded by Ansari. Despite knowing about the drug peddling, he did not take any steps to stop it but instead encouraged the criminals. The sources also added that more clips have been retrieved from Ansari's cellphone and voices of few more police officers have been identified.

