Mumbai: Part of Tilak bridge falls but BMC still preparing repair contract

A small portion of Tilak bridge in Dadar fell onto the road below on Wednesday afternoon. Tilak bridge, which connects the east and west areas of Dadar, is under the major repairs category in a structural audit report.

While no one was injured in the incident, which occurred on the east side of Dadar towards Hindu Colony, the area was barricaded and traffic halted for some time. Traffic movement over the bridge was unaffected.

The bridge was constructed in 1923 and has been in a poor condition for many years. It has also been in the major repair category, so the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was preparing a contract for its repairs.

On Wednesday at 2 pm, a small portion of a slab on the lower side of the bridge fell on the road. Officials from the G North ward office and from the Bridges Department rushed to the spot. However, they later realised that the part of the bridge that fell, comes under F North ward.

"Around 1 square metre of a slab fell in the afternoon. Officials from Bridges Department and structural auditors went to the spot to examine it," said Gajanan Bellale, assistant commissioner of F North ward.

Tilak bridge has always been a subject of debate in the Standing Committee of the BMC. Vishakha Raut, corporator of the Shiv Sena, has raised the safety issue of the bridge many times.

"The bridge is under major repairs category. We can't demolish and reconstruct it as of now. So it will undergo structural repairs. It will increase the life of the bridge,"

