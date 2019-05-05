Mumbai: Parts stolen from much awaited Five Gardens musical fountain in Matunga

national

Despite a police chowky bang opposite the garden in Wadala, miscreants make off with 1.25 lakh-worth loot

Days after the BMC installed a new musical water fountain at Matunga's Five Gardens, parts of it have reportedly been stolen. According to civic officials, the incident occurred on Thursday night at the E plot garden, also known as the centre of Five Gardens. The cost of the missing parts, including jet sprays, risers and brass nozzles, is estimated to be Rs 1.25 lakh.

While work for the fountain was on for over a month, the date of inauguration remained undecided due to the model code of conduct, said a civic official. "The beautification work involved installation of a musical water fountain, which got completed only last week. The materials that have gone missing are worth R1.25 lakh. We have asked the supervisors to file FIR in this case as the fountain is now non-functional because of the theft," he added. Five Gardens, one of the largest open spaces in the central suburbs, is a heritage grade III precinct.



The jet spray, risers and brass nozzles of the fountain have been stolen. Pics/Suresh Karkera

Residents, however, point out that they had raised concerns over the issue as thefts have taken place on garden premises in the past. Incidentally, the railings of the centre garden were stolen, but never fixed, allowing easy access for miscreants. "Anybody could have entered with little effort through those broken railings. What's alarming is that there is a police chowky in front of the garden where the incident took place," said activist and Matunga resident Nikhil Desai.

"Thefts continue to take place because the BMC appoints a contractor to maintain the garden and then doesn't bother to take care of it. Maintenance is never taken seriously," he added.

Confirming the incident, Yogesh Khandge, garden department official of F-north ward, said, "I have deputed a supervisor from the department to look into the matter and take action accordingly."

