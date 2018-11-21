MeToo: Mumbai Police registers rape case against Alok Nath

national

Senior officer of Mumbai Police said, that Bollywood actor Alok Nath has been booked under section 376 of IPC (rape) on the basis of a written complaint filed by Vinta Nanda in October

Alok Nath

The Oshiwara Police on Wednesday booked Bollywood actor Aloknath under section 376 for allegedly raping a woman. The case was registered after producer Vinta Nanda filed a complaint against the veteran actor.

A senior officer, Mumbai Police said, "We have booked Alok Nath under section 376 of Indian Penal Code (rape) on the basis of a written complaint filed by Vinta Nanda in October."

Mumbai Police Additional CP Manoj Sharma says 'Oshiwara Police has registered an FIR against Alok Nath under section 376 of IPC (rape) on the complaint filed by Writer Vinta Nanda.' pic.twitter.com/m7A99o61Xt — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018

In the wake of ongoing #MeToo movement, Vinta Nanda had accused Alok Nath of rape and narrated her horrifying ordeal in a Facebook post. She was the writer and producer of teleserial 'Tara' in the 90s, in which Nath played a lead role. Following the allegations, the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) had issued a notice to the veteran actor, seeking his stand on the rape allegations made against him.

Earlier Alok Nath had sued Vinita Nanda for defamation and had asked for a written apology. On the other hand, Vinita Nanda filed a police complaint against the actor with Oshiwara Police station in October.

Vinita Nanda's lawyer Dhruti Kapadia said, "After enquiring about the case for almost a month, the cops have taken her final statement last night and booked Aloknath under section 376 (rape) and 377 (Unnatural offences) of IPC. We demand that Alok Nath should be arrested immediately."

Meanwhile, Ashok Saraogi, the counsel for Alok Nath, said that they will apply for anticipatory bail in the sessions court in connection with the matter. "My client has not been summoned by the police after the complaint submitted by Vinta Nanda at Oshiwara police station nor we have received any notice in connection with the case. After acquiring the copy of FIR, we will move anticipatory bail application in the sessions court," Saraogi told mid-day.

