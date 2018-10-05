Mumbai Police's funny post on Prithvi Shaw's century is a must see!

national

Prithvi Shaw has been in news ever since his school days and earlier this year he captained India to a U-19 World Cup title win in New Zealand

Prithvi Shaw. Courtesy/Mumbai Police Twitter account

India's Test series vs West Indies might not be creating enough buzz and all the fans would be waiting for India's tour of Australia. During the first Test at Rajkot Mumbai teenager (18 years of age) Prithvi Shaw scored a magnificent century and became the youngest Indian to score a Test hundred on debut (134 off 154). As Shaw was getting applauded on social media from Sachin Tendulkar to Michael Vaughan, our very own Mumbai Police came up with a funny response to celebrate youngster's ton."From our 100 to yours! It’s always a good start… the very best to you @PrithviShaw #Dial100.”

From our 100 to yours! It’s always a good start... the very best to you @PrithviShaw #Dial100 pic.twitter.com/G6BRVK0FAy — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 4, 2018

Prithvi Shaw has been in news ever since his school days and earlier this year he captained India to an Under-19 World Cup title win in New Zealand. The Virar boy has impressed the likes of Rahul Dravid and Ricky Ponting and has received great praise from master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Prithvi Shaw in his debut innings batted with composure and calmness and scored a hundred off just 99 balls.

Prithvi Shaw has proved that if you do the processes right then results follow and thanked his father for helping him get through tough times and always believing in him. Mumbai Police in recent times have been very cheeky and witty on social media and have come up with interesting posts and tweets to generate public awareness and have also relied on public interaction.

