Mumbai: Portion of five-storey building collapses in Khar

Rescue operations carried out at the site of building collapse in Khar. Pic/Shadab Khan

On Tuesday, a portion of a five-storey building located on the 17th road in Khar, located in the Western Suburbs of Mumbai collapsed. According to initial reports, a part of the staircase of Pooja building, which is a G plus five structure near Khar gymkhana collapsed at around 1.15 pm.



A part of the staircase of Pooja building located at 17th Road, Khar collapsed around 1.15 pm. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Watch video

A team of Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), Mumbai police, officials from the BMC ward, NDRF and medical services have been mobilised. A rescue van and an ambulance also are on the spot. According to the preliminary information, one casualty has been reported. Also, there is a fear of persons being trapped under the debris.

Officials from the Mumbai fire brigade are at the site of the building collapse and have started evacuation of the residents. The collapsed part is that of a staircase so the rescue operation is underway with the help of ladders of MFB.

As per the information received from the BMC's disaster management department, the said structure is a five-storey structure, Pooja building, which is located on the 17th road and is situated near the Khar Gymkhana. Fire brigade officials have declared it as a level 3 incident on the scale of 1 to 5.

With inputs from Prajakta Kasale

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates