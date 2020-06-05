Mumbai: Post-cyclone Nisarga clean-up keeps gardens shut

Cyclone Nisarga that hit the city on June 3 delayed the BMC's plan to reopen public parks and gardens after more than two months of lockdown. The clean-up work at most places a day later, which was further slowed down by heavy rain on Thursday, meant people can start exercising in open spaces from today.

"We used to regularly visit the gardens before the lockdown in March, and we were happy when we learnt that they are being reopened for physical activities. But the garden in our area was closed today," said Snehal Kulkarni, a resident of Thakur Village in Kandivli East.

Sanjay Kurhade, the R Central ward officer, did not respond to mid-day's calls and messages for comment.

A resident of Dadar, however, said they would still prefer to not return to open spaces so soon, as the COVID-19 cases are still increasing. The BMC has asked people to follow physical distancing, but it is still impossible to not come in contact with any poll or bench, he said.

One of the ward officers told mid-day, "The garden was shut for over two months, but they were regularly maintained. However, due to heavy rain and wind, several small branches broke and fell on Wednesday and was being cleaned."

"Today, the gardens were not fully opened owing to Wednesday's cyclonic storm, because of which cleaning is underway. The gardens would be reopened from Friday," said additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, in-charge of the Gardens Department.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal recently lifted certain restrictions for COVID-19 lockdown 5.0 and allowed individual physical activities in public open spaces, including beaches, grounds and gardens.

According to the guidelines, only individual exercises, like cycling, jogging, running and walking is permitted in public open spaces from 5 am to 7 pm. No activities will be permitted in the indoor section or stadium.

People have been advised to use only nearby open spaces and avoid crowded places. City has 229 gardens, 432 recreational grounds, 25 parks and 319 playgrounds.

