Mumbai racing season 2017-18 comes to a close, all eyes on Diego Rivera Plate

The Diego Rivera Plate has attracted a good crowd of 13 three-year-old horses looking for their first career victory



Representational picture

The curtain finally comes down on a eventful Mumbai racing season 2017-18 with a seven-race card slated for Sunday evening. Though there are a couple of trophy races framed on the last day, all eyes will be on the Diego Rivera Plate which has attracted a good crowd of 13 three-year-old horses looking for their first career victory.

Among them is Excellent (Excellent Art - Skyelady), trained by Dallas Todywalla and to be ridden by S Zervan, who, despite running erratic, was extremely impressive when finishing second to Colombianaprincess on debut. Excellent is now expected to not only make amends, but also shapes as the best betting proposition of the card.

First race at 5 pm.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates