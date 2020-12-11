Mumbai: Railway cops rescue man knocked down by express train

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Police rescued a man who got injured after being knocked down by an express train. The victim has been identified as Ravikesh Rawat.

According to the Railway police, on Wednesday night, Ravikesh went to attend the Haldi function of a friend. At the ceremony, he consumed alcohol and went on the railway tracks to attend nature’s call. He did not notice the Express train and got knocked down.

Police constables Jaywant Wakde and Shivaji Dhade were on duty at Masjid Bunder station when they received the information that a man has been knocked down by Gadag Express that had left from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The constables brought Ravikesh outside the station on a stretcher to find a cab to take him to the hospital; however two cab drivers refused to ferry the injured man.

The third cab driver agreed to ferry him and Ravikesh was taken to JJ Hospital. Doctors told the police that Ravikesh could have succumbed to his injuries had there been more delay in getting him to the hospital.

CSMT senior police inspector Rajendra Pal said, “Ravikesh was rushed to the hospital for timely treatment. He was seriously injured. The doctor treating Ravikesh told the police that it would have been difficult to save his life if there would have been a delay of half an hour more in getting him to the hospital.”

Meanwhile, on getting to know that two cab drivers had refused to ferry Ravikesh, a group of people vandalised the two taxis.

