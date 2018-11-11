Mumbai: Railway motorman stops train to attend nature's call

national

The eyewitness, HS Dosani, said he found it unbelievable at first

In a shocking video, a motorman of an express train stopped the train to urinate on the tracks. The Gandhidham Express was on its way to Mumbai, when the incident occurred on Saturday at about 10.30 am.

The eyewitness, HS Dosani, said he found it unbelievable at first. Dosani owns a cafe in Vasai and was on his way to open it when he saw the train come to a halt. When he saw the motorman climb down, he started taking the video. Dosani asks, "How come the Express, which is a very important train, does not have a bathroom facility for motormen?"

When contacted, Nitin David, public relations officer (PRO) for Western Railway asked mid-day to speak to the chief PRO, Gajanan Mahapurkar, who admitted that the motorman should not have done it. Normally, trains have in-built bathrooms, but Mahapurkar needed to check and asked us to speak to the divisional railway manager (DRM). The DRM, Sanjay Mishra, said he was not in the city when the incident occurred and had no information about it.

