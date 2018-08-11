Thane: Motormen, railways continue to spar over signal issues at Diva station

national

Railway union members said that in January 2017 a motorman, Ramesh Chand Sailani, was penalised for signal passing at danger at Diva, but the signal was facing issues - tubelights and floodlights made it difficult for motormen to see it

Diva Station.

Has the recent remodelling of Diva station led to signal sighting problems for motormen on CR's slow line? Yes, if railway trade unions, and motormen themselves, are to be believed.

Railway union members said that in January 2017 a motorman, Ramesh Chand Sailani, was penalised for signal passing at danger at Diva, but the signal was facing issues - tubelights and floodlights made it difficult for motormen to see it. Also, when his train was passing, children crossing the track had distracted him. After railways decided to take stern action against him for violating a red signal, motormen and trade unions challenged the decision.

Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh's letter, a copy of which is with mid-day, stated that it was well known that signal DW S16 was coming in view of platform 3, which had unfocussed, uncovered row of tubelights along with red indicators, and this had lowered its visibility.

Signal at Diva station

"Complaints were lodged by two motormen in less than one month of the visibility dwindling," the letter added. It was also noticed that the signal post did not have the mandatory white strips then, the letter pointed out and also said a few signals before DW S16 were in a zig-zag manner, confusing drivers.

When mid-day visited the site on Friday, it found the signal had been striped on, but motormen said visibility was still an issue. Divisional officials refused to discuss the issue saying it was an internal matter and that all the issues were being addressed to the satisfaction of protesting trade unions.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates