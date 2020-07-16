Mumbai Rains 2020: Heavy downpour causes flooding, Tweeple share pictures of rainy day

As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and its adjoining areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a multi-hazard warning for the next 5 days starting July 16. According to IMD, Mumbai suburbs and its surrounding areas are likely to receive intense spells of rainfall in isolated places in the next few hours.

Mumbai Rains on 16th July afternoon:

à¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂà¤²à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¤à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¤ à¤ªà¤¶à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¿à¤® à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤ªà¤¨à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤°Ià¤¤ à¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤° à¤ªà¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¸ à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¾à¤²à¤¾. à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¾, à¤¦à¤¾à¤¦à¤°, à¤¸à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂ, à¤µà¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¦à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂà¤ª à¤¹à¤¿à¤² à¤°à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾à¤µà¤° à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥ÂÂÂÂ à¤¸à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¤ à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¤.

Heavy rainfall warnings in place by IMD.

Pl keep watch pic.twitter.com/ewaLws4IHv — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 16, 2020

"Intense spells of rain likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Suburbs of Mumbai, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Kohlapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar during next 3 hours," IMD stated.

As heavy rains caused water-logging and traffic jams at several places, Mumbaikars took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of a rainy Thursday. Soon #MumbaiRains and #MumbaiRainsWithMidday started to trend on the micro-blogging site.

Heavy rains lashing various parts of #Mumbai.

Top scorers during last 24 hrs (in mm:)#Santacruz- 191#Colaba- 156

Rains will reduce for a while after evening. #MumbaiRains — Weather@chennai(Chennai Rains) (@saran_2016) July 16, 2020

Twitter user Weather@chennai said that the rainfall activity in Mumbai will reduce for a while after the evening.

Mid-day lens man Sameer Abedi shared pictures of water-logging from Ghatkopar's LBS road.

Certain routes of BEST buses were diverted due to inundation.

#MumbaiRains since last 6 hours it has been raining very heavily in Mumbai South Mumbai and suburbs areas like King circle mahalakshmi dadar matunga santacruz are witnessing heavy rainfall many areas are water logged. That's Mumbai in rains for you pic.twitter.com/5A4EG6S56K — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ·ðÂÂÂÂÂÂºjaggirmRanbirðÂÂÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂÂÂ·ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@jaggirm) July 16, 2020

Another Twitter user shared beautiful pictures of Mumbai Rains from across the city. Sharing the pictures the user said, "That's Mumbai in rains for you."

Heavy rain in Andheri over the last hour or so #MumbaiRains @IndiaWeatherMan pic.twitter.com/PqtaRw0JVw — Aditya Vadrevu (@AdityaVadrevu) July 16, 2020

Heavy rain in Juhu, Bandra and many areas of #Mumbai .

Water logging can be seen in many places. Please don’t go out unless it’s urgent!

This is #CarterRoad , #Bandra now...#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiTraffic pic.twitter.com/Mu16ky11Ex — Seerat (Stay Home Stay Safe) (@im_seerat) July 16, 2020

One user shared a video of heavy rainfall in Andheri, while another user shared a stunning video of heavy rains in Bandra and Juhu.

Here are some of the tweets on #MumbaiRains:

The rains are crazy although blessed to have this view out of my window. #MumbaiRains #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Ta9pAysd2L — Harjot Singh (@harjotmankoo) July 16, 2020

I miss giving those silly rain excuses to my boss for not making it to office. Damn #work and #workfromhomelife #MumbaiRains — Sayali S Manjrekar (@Sayali_07) July 16, 2020

Itni tezi se Baarish ho rahe hai Water Kingdown ya Aqua Imagicaa hone mein der nahi.#MumbaiRains — VishantðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@VishantTiwari) July 16, 2020

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ I need to learn swimming seems...âÂÂÂÂÂÂ

The way it's raining...aa jaake kaam aayega...ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³âÂÂÂ ï¸ÂÂÂ#MumbaiRains #Monsoon — Eesha D.Choudhary (@eeshuuuuu) July 16, 2020

Okay, the rain is making me gloomy now âÂÂÂ¹ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¹ï¸ÂÂÂ#MumbaiRains — sana farzeen (@SanaFarzeen) July 16, 2020

Share your rain pictures using #MumbaiRainsWithMidday on Twitter.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news