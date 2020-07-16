Mumbai Rains 2020: Heavy downpour causes flooding, Tweeple share pictures of rainy day
According to IMD, Mumbai suburbs and its surrounding areas are likely to receive intense spells of rainfall in isolated places in the next few hours
As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and its adjoining areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a multi-hazard warning for the next 5 days starting July 16. According to IMD, Mumbai suburbs and its surrounding areas are likely to receive intense spells of rainfall in isolated places in the next few hours.
Mumbai Rains on 16th July afternoon:— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 16, 2020
Heavy rainfall warnings in place by IMD.
Pl keep watch pic.twitter.com/ewaLws4IHv
"Intense spells of rain likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Suburbs of Mumbai, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Kohlapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar during next 3 hours," IMD stated.
As heavy rains caused water-logging and traffic jams at several places, Mumbaikars took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of a rainy Thursday. Soon #MumbaiRains and #MumbaiRainsWithMidday started to trend on the micro-blogging site.
Heavy rains lashing various parts of #Mumbai.— Weather@chennai(Chennai Rains) (@saran_2016) July 16, 2020
Top scorers during last 24 hrs (in mm:)#Santacruz- 191#Colaba- 156
Rains will reduce for a while after evening. #MumbaiRains
Twitter user Weather@chennai said that the rainfall activity in Mumbai will reduce for a while after the evening.
#MumbaiRainsWithMidday |— Mid Day (@mid_day) July 16, 2020
Endless rains caused water logging at Mumbai's Ghatkopar LBS road
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸: Sameer Abedi #MumbaiRains #MumbaiMonsoon pic.twitter.com/33Rk6zyCDM
Mid-day lens man Sameer Abedi shared pictures of water-logging from Ghatkopar's LBS road.
#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/kz5zcGHhyL— Vaibhav Vernekar (@vlvernekar) July 16, 2020
#mumbairains water logging started at tilak road no.5 in GOREGAON WEST, #mumbai@mybmc #marathipuns #MarathiNews pic.twitter.com/8qmUWXsvNX— SACHðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³™ (@sachinmedhekar) July 16, 2020
Bus routes diverted due to #waterlogging at 15.15 hrs #mumbairains #bestupdates pic.twitter.com/ZuvmkhWNMt— BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) July 16, 2020
Certain routes of BEST buses were diverted due to inundation.
#MumbaiRains since last 6 hours it has been raining very heavily in Mumbai South Mumbai and suburbs areas like King circle mahalakshmi dadar matunga santacruz are witnessing heavy rainfall many areas are water logged. That's Mumbai in rains for you pic.twitter.com/5A4EG6S56K— ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ·ðÂÂÂÂÂÂºjaggirmRanbirðÂÂÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂÂÂ·ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@jaggirm) July 16, 2020
Another Twitter user shared beautiful pictures of Mumbai Rains from across the city. Sharing the pictures the user said, "That's Mumbai in rains for you."
Heavy rain in Andheri over the last hour or so #MumbaiRains @IndiaWeatherMan pic.twitter.com/PqtaRw0JVw— Aditya Vadrevu (@AdityaVadrevu) July 16, 2020
Heavy rain in Juhu, Bandra and many areas of #Mumbai .— Seerat (Stay Home Stay Safe) (@im_seerat) July 16, 2020
Water logging can be seen in many places. Please don’t go out unless it’s urgent!
This is #CarterRoad , #Bandra now...#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiTraffic pic.twitter.com/Mu16ky11Ex
One user shared a video of heavy rainfall in Andheri, while another user shared a stunning video of heavy rains in Bandra and Juhu.
Here are some of the tweets on #MumbaiRains:
The rains are crazy although blessed to have this view out of my window. #MumbaiRains #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Ta9pAysd2L— Harjot Singh (@harjotmankoo) July 16, 2020
I miss giving those silly rain excuses to my boss for not making it to office. Damn #work and #workfromhomelife #MumbaiRains— Sayali S Manjrekar (@Sayali_07) July 16, 2020
Itni tezi se Baarish ho rahe hai Water Kingdown ya Aqua Imagicaa hone mein der nahi.#MumbaiRains— VishantðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@VishantTiwari) July 16, 2020
Mithi River now looks like a river & after the recent dredging / desilting/ cleaning operation it looks good; thanks to @CPMumbaiPolice @mybmc @mybmcWardKE @AshwiniBhide @AUThackeray @Swamy39 #MumbaiRain #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/X35okEnT7A— à®ÂÂÂà®¾à®¨à¯ÂÂÂà®¤à®©à¯ÂÂÂ Chakravarty ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸à¦¶à¦¾à¦¨à§ÂÂÂà¦¤à¦¨à§ÂÂÂ à¦ÂÂÂà¦ÂÂÂà§ÂÂÂà¦°à¦¬à¦°à§ÂÂÂà¦¤à§ÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ© (@Shantanu_KP007) July 16, 2020
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ I need to learn swimming seems...âÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Eesha D.Choudhary (@eeshuuuuu) July 16, 2020
The way it's raining...aa jaake kaam aayega...ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³âÂÂÂ ï¸ÂÂÂ#MumbaiRains #Monsoon
Awesome Rain In Goregaon ♥ï¸ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ï¸ÂÂÂ#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/Kk65XZ5WNQ— Ganesh ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂ§ÂÂÂ (@GaneshS1504) July 16, 2020
Okay, the rain is making me gloomy now âÂÂÂ¹ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¹ï¸ÂÂÂ#MumbaiRains— sana farzeen (@SanaFarzeen) July 16, 2020
Share your rain pictures using #MumbaiRainsWithMidday on Twitter.
-
After receiving one of the rainiest spells in the first week of July, Mumbai and its surrounding areas saw a dip in the intensity of rainfall which again picked pace in the last few days.
-
Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been receiving heavy spells of downpour since Wednesday night. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall will conitnue in the city on Thursday.
-
IMD Mumbai's Deputy Director-General K S Hosalikar said that areas like Bandra and Mahalaxmi in the city received 201 mm and 129 mm rainfall respectively between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 6.30 am on Thursday.
-
The heavy downpour throughout the night has led to water-logging and traffic jams at several places. On Thursday morning, slow-moving traffic was witnessed on Western Express Highway at Ismail Yusuf College in Jogeshwari.
-
In photo: A woman armed with mask and gloves waits for a bus during heavy rainfall.
-
According to the IMD, the Santacruz observatory recorded 191.2 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, while the Colaba weather station in South Mumbai recorded 156.4 mm rainfall in the same time span.
-
Taking to Twitter, Hosalikar said that Mumbai and its surrounding areas have recorded light to moderate rains in the last 3 hours. He further said that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected today. He also said that a nowcast of intense rains for Mumbai is still on.
-
As heavy rains continued to lash several parts of the city and its surrounding areas, Mumbaikars were seen rushing to catch BEST buses and walking through knee-deep waters to reach their offices.
-
IMD had issued red alerts for Gujarat and coastal Maharashtra. Parsi colony, Dadar, Hindmata, Dadar TT, Mahim, King Circle, Andheri subway, and Khar Subway were few of the areas that witnessed water-logging.
-
In photo: Business tycoon Yash Birla snapped cycling on Nepean Sea Road without wearing a face mask.
-
Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh took to Twitter and urged Mumbaikars to drive slow during rains. He shared a picture of a car with a caption that read, "Monsoon on roads! Drive slow.'
-
A part of a building collapsed in Grant Road. In a similar incident, a portion of a three-storey residential building, classified as 'very dangerous', collapsed in Thane district after heavy overnight rains. No casualty was reported.
-
In photo: A man plays with his cats at his residence in Bandra while enjoying the pleasant weather.
-
BMC has urged citizens to stay away from the shore and not to venture into water-logged areas. The BMC also advised citizens to be responsible and alert to ward off monsoon related diseases such as malaria and dengue.
-
According to private weather agency Skymet, the heavy rainfall that will continue till Thursday night is likely to see a gradual decrease by Friday. Occasional rains will continue to pour over the city and the temperatures are likely to rise in the coming days, Skymet said.
-
In photo: Major traffic jam was witnessed at Western Express Highway due to heavy rainfall.
-
Skymet said that even though the intensity of the rains will see a decrease by Friday, the city will not go completely dry.
-
In photo: Auto-rickshaw drivers try to capture the waves as heavy rains lash several places in Mumbai.
-
In photo: A young couple enjoys the weather at Bandstand promenade in Bandra.
-
In photo: A boy taking a photograph of a friend by the seashore in Bandra.
Mumbai Rains: City and its neighbouring areas have been receiving heavy rainfall since Wednesday, which caused waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas. While few incidents of building collapse and trees uprooting were reported, there were no casualties. Private weather agency Skyemt said that heavy spells of rainfall will see a gradual decrease by Friday.
(All photos/Bipin Kokate, Ashish Raje, Pradeep Dhivar, Satej Shinde, Shadab Khan)
