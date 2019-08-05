Mumbai Rains: Three die after overnight downpour in in a slum at Dindoshi, Goregaon East

mumbai-rains

And, four injured in a landslide in a slum at Dindoshi in Goregaon East

People wade gingerly through waterlogged road in Bhandup. Pic /Datta Kumbhar

Heavy overnight rainfall resulted in severe waterlogging in major parts of the city, leading to the death of three people on Sunday. A youth drowned in a Mithi river at Dharavi, while a mother and her son died of electrocution at Sahjeevan Pragati Mandal in Santacruz East.

Raja Mehbub Shaikh, 23, fell in the river around 10 am, but his body has not been recovered yet. Shaikh, who lived with his mother and a younger brother in Dharavi was the only breadwinner of the house. Fire Brigade officials said, "We have so far been unable to locate him, but search and rescue operation is still underway."

In the second incident, Mala Nagam, 52, and her son Sanket Nagam, 26, were electrocuted around 3 pm when water entered their home, said BMC officials. They were rushed to V N Desai Hospital where doctors declared them dead.

The locals sat on a protest on the western express highway, blocking the traffic, when no officials came to inquire about the deaths and to flush out the rainwater from the area, said social activist Mahendra Sen.



Cidco's Fire Brigade team continues to search for the girl who drowned along with the three of her friends at Pandavkada water fall in Kharghar on Sunday. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

"About three hours after the deaths, neither the corporator nor any official came to the location. Enraged, the locals started the protest. The policemen resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters. Several people, particularly women, were injured," Sen said.

Knee-deep water in Kalanagar

The Eastern Express Highway near Kalanagar and several internal roads in the area remained inundated until Sunday evening. While some residents were seen wading through knee-deep water, most of them decided to stay indoors. Residents of Sahitya Sahawas were unable to step out the entire day as the rainwater remained stagnant until late Sunday evening even though the city received moderate rainfall yesterday.

Dr Dattatreya Muzumdar, Sahitya Sahawas CHS secretary, said while waterlogging has long been a problem in the area, this is the first time that water hasn't receded yet.



Raja Mehboob Shaikh who drowned in Dharavi on Sunday. Pic /Shadab Khan

"There are major lacunae in the storm water drainage system of the area and the BMC has neglected it for a long time now. There are multiple blockages and water from various areas is flowing through the single channel due to which the water is not receding," he added. "There are many senior citizens in our society. The water level is higher than yesterday and our cars are inundated in water. If there is a medical emergency, how are we supposed to get out?" he said. Muzumdar added that he has complained to the BMC which has promised to look into it.



Residents of Sahitya Sahawas CHS at Bandra East were completely surrounded by water on Sunday. Pic/ Shadab Khan

4 hurt in landslide

Four people sustained minor injuries in a landslide at Dindoshi in Goregaon East at 7:45 am on Sunday. The injured persons — Mohammed Hussain Shaikh, 15, Zubeda Baby Shaikh, 70, Ahmed Hussain Shaikh, 14, and Abdul Gafar Shaikh, 42, — were taken to Trauma Care Hospital. BMC officials said their condition is stable now.

Civic authorities said the incident took place at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar where a portion of the hill collapsed on some hutments. "There are a couple of slums at the base of the hill. We evacuated around 50 families around two weeks ago when a similar incident took place," said Chanda Jadhav, assistant municipal commissioner of P South ward.

IAF rescues 58 from Thane

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday rescued 58 people from a village at Titwala in Thane district. The IAF deployed one Mi-17 helicopter after the state government made a request on learning that villagers were stranded in their waterlogged homes in Ju-Nandkhuri village. They were all shifted to a municipal school in Balkum, Thane. They were also given food, clothes and other basic amenities.

Sea vomits trash onto shores

The Arabian Sea, during a high tide on Sunday, vomited about 239 metric tonnes (2,39,000kg) of garbage onto the shores. The civic authorities collected the trash from Marine Lines, Girgaum Chowpatty, Dadar-Mahim beach, Versova, Juhu and Gorai shores.

