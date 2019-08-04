Mumbai Rains: Stay at home today, says IMD

mumbai-rains

Even as Mumbai waded through Saturday-with trains, buses and even the Monorail coming to a halt - IMD has issued a red alert for Thane and Pune. Mumbai gets an orange code

The commute update

. Local train services on Western, Central and Harbour Line were delayed on Saturday. While the mainline and harbour line services on the Central Railway were suspended, services on Western Railway were slow due to technical disruptions and branches of a coconut tree falling near Charni Road. Due to technical snag at Goregaon station, UP fast local trains were running 15 to 20 minutes late in the morning. A part of the road divider from a bridge above the rail tracks collapsed on the tracks between Tilak Nagar and Chembur, leading fears of a bridge collapse. The debris is being cleared and road traffic on the bridge has been suspended.

. Flight operations at Mumbai airport were not impacted.

. Of 2,629 BEST buses, 48 buses broke down. Seventeen were affected due to water-logging. Officials said at 4.30 pm, that there were about 23 water-logged roads and about hundred routes had to be diverted and rescheduled.

. The Mumbai Monorail suspended its services

Open manhole danger

'On Saturday afternoon, I was riding on a bike and as it was raining I slowed down on BPT road [in Sewri] which was full of water near Sewri-Wadala to wipe my glasses. It was at that moment that I realised that there was an open manhole ahead. The BMC has now put bamboo sticks as a danger sign inside the manhole so that people do not fall in.'

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Heavy showers cause waterlogging at railway stations

Sanjay Randive, MNS office bearer

889 mm

The amount of rainfall Navi Mumbai and Thane districts received till Saturday morning. Two persons died of electrocution while one suffered injury in different rain related incidents. Several residential complexes were submerged in water as the city received more than 100 mm of rainfall in two hours on Saturday morning. In Thane, areas like Gaimukh creek, Ghodbunder Road, Vijay Garden, rutu park, Rabodi too faced problems. In Bhiwandi Mandai, Anjur and the area near Holy Mary School were most flooded. Several places in Kalyan, such as the railway station road, Dombivli MIDC area were also waterlogged. A portion of a residential building collapsed but no injuries were reported as five families were evacuated safely.

Surya River in Dahanu crossed the danger level mark. Cattle walking on the old bridge were washed away in flash floods near Varoti village in Kasa taluka, Palghar district.

Waterlogging was reported at Malad, Dahisar Subway, Dindoshi, Kandivli west, Babrekar Nagar, Shrikrishna Nagar Nullah and Anand Nagar in Borivli, King's Circle, National College Bandra, Pratiksha Nagar, Antop Hill, Hindmata Cinema, Kandivli East, Andheri East and Veera Desai Road in Andheri West.

Also Read: Mumbai rains: As showers recede, Mumbaikars savour monsoon delicacies

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates