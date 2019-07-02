Mumbai Rains: BEST runs full steam as CR and WR dwindle, cops rescue stranded local commuters

mumbai-rains

Pics/ Rajendra B. Aklekar

The Railway Protection Force and the National Disaster teams had to intervene to rescue commuters in suburban local trains stranded in the middle of stations as Central Railway services were suspended between Kurla and Thane last night around 1 am with several trains stranded at various places following heavy lashing of rains. As water receded, trains were moved slowly ahead, even as many commuters had to get down in water and walk off.

The Railway Protection Force managed to rescue a number of commuters from trains stranded in the middle of nowhere. By around 3 am, most trains were slowly moved to the nearest to be evacuated. Tea and snacks were also served to commuters stranded at stations overnight.

As of this morning, Western Railway trains are running between Churchgate and Vasai and Central Railway trains are running in limited sectors with limited trains in service due to excessive water-logging. BEST buses have been running full steam.

BEST spokesperson Hanumant Gophane said that though bus depots are flooded, there has been 90 pc attendance and BEST buses have been running continuously across major bus routes along arterial roads. As of 9 am on July 2, of the 58 buses stuck in water-logging, 42 were rescued with a total breakdown of 152 buses of which 132 had been attended promptly.

Western Railway spokesperson said as water has receded to some extent at Nallasopara, WR locals are being run with a frequency of 30 mins between Vasai Road & Virar slowly. Services are running normal between Churchgate- Vasai Road. Air-Conditioned local will not be run today.

At the Mumbai airport, 55 flights -26 International and 29 Domestic were diverted.

