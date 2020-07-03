Mumbai Rains: BMC tweets Dos and Don'ts as heavy showers lash city

Heavy rains accompanied by winds have lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Friday, leading to inundation in several low-lying areas. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that rains are likely to continue for the next 24 hours in many parts of the city.

Mumbai rainfall spell: Many areas of Mumbai today have very heavy rainfalls. Rainfall in latest 3-hours Till 1130IST of today 3rd July- Colaba-15.6cm and Santacruz-6.1cm. Warning for next 3-hour-Intense to very intense rain likely to continue at most places over Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/ZLPt3KzgxF — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 3, 2020

According to the weather department, the Colaba observatory has recorded 57.7mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, whereas the Santacruz observatory has recorded 11.4mm rainfall.

With severe water-logging being reported at many places in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a list of dos and don’ts to ensure the safety of the people.

#IMDOrangeAlert@Indiametdept has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas of Mumbai on 3rd and 4th July.#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/z2VftDCzWp — à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ Mumbai, à¤ÂÂÂà¤ªà¤²à¥ÂÂÂ BMC (@mybmc) July 2, 2020

In the safety instructions issued, the civic body advised people to keep their mobile phones charged in case of emergency communications, keep torches and candles handy, store food and medicines, and refrain from venturing into waterlogged areas.



The BMC also asked people to stay away from broken electric poles, sewage, gutters, debris, and exposed power lines and keep necessary documents in water-proof bags and packets.

Mumbai Police also took to Twitter to advise people to stay indoors and take the necessary precautions.

#HeavyRainfallAlert



The @Indiametdept has forecasted ''heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places" for Fri & Sat for Mumbai.

All citizens are advised to remain indoors, not venture out unnecessarily and take necessary precautions.#MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 2, 2020

The IMD has earlier issued an orange alert as a warning for heavy to very heavy rains in Mumbai and the neighbouring areas for Friday and Saturday. This is the second time heavy rains lashed Mumbai this year after Cyclone Nisarga.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news