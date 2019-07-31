Mumbai rains: City likely to experience rains till this weekend, says IMD

mumbai-rains

According to IMD, Colaba observatory recorded rainfall of 21.8 mm while Santacruz recorded 25.5 mm from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm

The India Meteorological Department has predicted intermittent rainfall in Mumbai with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places. However, rains are likely to continue until the weekend. On Tuesday, Mumbai saw intermittent rains but no there were no reports of waterlogging being reported from anywhere.

According to IMD, Colaba observatory recorded rainfall of 21.8 mm while Santacruz recorded 25.5 mm from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Eastern Mumbai suburbs recorded a rainfall of 44 mm while western suburbs saw 35 mm of rainfall.

Until Tuesday morning, Mumbai had received 72.76 per cent average rainfall of the season. However, last week, Mumbaikars witnesses heavy rains in Thane and caused water-logging in many areas. According to IMD, the minimum temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will be 30 degrees Celsius.

#Maharashtra: Moderate spells of rain and thundershower will continue over Ahmadnagar, Aurangabad, Bid, Buldana, Dhule, Jalgaon, Jalna, Kolhapur, Latur, Nandurbar, Nashik, Osmanabad, Palghar, Parbhani, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara and Sindhudurg during next 3-4 hours. — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 30, 2019

According to Skymet, "Moderate spells of rain and thundershower will continue over Ahmadnagar, Aurangabad, Bid, Buldana, Dhule, Jalgaon, Jalna, Kolhapur, Latur, Nandurbar, Nashik, Osmanabad, Palghar, Parbhani, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara and Sindhudurg during next 3-4 hours."

(with inputs from ANI)

