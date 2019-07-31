Mumbai rains: City likely to experience rains till this weekend, says IMD
According to IMD, Colaba observatory recorded rainfall of 21.8 mm while Santacruz recorded 25.5 mm from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm
The India Meteorological Department has predicted intermittent rainfall in Mumbai with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places. However, rains are likely to continue until the weekend. On Tuesday, Mumbai saw intermittent rains but no there were no reports of waterlogging being reported from anywhere.
According to IMD, Colaba observatory recorded rainfall of 21.8 mm while Santacruz recorded 25.5 mm from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Eastern Mumbai suburbs recorded a rainfall of 44 mm while western suburbs saw 35 mm of rainfall.
Until Tuesday morning, Mumbai had received 72.76 per cent average rainfall of the season. However, last week, Mumbaikars witnesses heavy rains in Thane and caused water-logging in many areas. According to IMD, the minimum temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will be 30 degrees Celsius.
#Maharashtra: Moderate spells of rain and thundershower will continue over Ahmadnagar, Aurangabad, Bid, Buldana, Dhule, Jalgaon, Jalna, Kolhapur, Latur, Nandurbar, Nashik, Osmanabad, Palghar, Parbhani, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara and Sindhudurg during next 3-4 hours.— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 30, 2019
According to Skymet, "Moderate spells of rain and thundershower will continue over Ahmadnagar, Aurangabad, Bid, Buldana, Dhule, Jalgaon, Jalna, Kolhapur, Latur, Nandurbar, Nashik, Osmanabad, Palghar, Parbhani, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara and Sindhudurg during next 3-4 hours."
(with inputs from ANI)
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
Mumbai was lashed by rains on Friday but the impact was nowhere close to the monsoon fury of July 26, 2005, when the city received 944 mm rainfall in a single day. Pic/Atul Kamble
The heavy downpour exactly 14 years later caused water-logging and traffic snarls in several parts of Mumbai and also led to flight delays.
Intense spells of rain are likely to continue in the districts of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai during next four hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said
Fourteen years ago on this date, Mumbai was battered by heavy rainfall, which caused havoc across the city, claiming many lives, and leaving the city paralysed. These memories were revived by many on social media.
As the downpour revived the memories of the much greater monsoon fury the city had witnessed on July 26, 2005, there were delays of on average more than one hour in airport operations
Intense spells of rain are likely to continue in the districts of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said earlier in the day.
Mumbai Police requested people not to venture in waterlogged areas and to maintain distance from the sea
"City is expecting intermittent heavy showers all through the night. We request commuters to not venture in water-logged areas and also request you all to maintain distance from the sea. Please tweet to us or call on 100 in any emergency/need of help," said Mumbai Police. Pic/Anand Sarpate
NDRF teams on way to rescue passengers from Mahalaxmi Express stuck between Vangni and Badlapur as water has started entering compartments. Pic/Rajendra Aklekar
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said rainfall intensity is "very likely" to increase over North Konkan during next 48 hours. Pic/Sadaguru Pandit
Railway officials had also stated that the major flooding in the city occurred due to heavy rainfall along with the Ulhas river overflow which resulted in waterlogging at Ambernath. Pic/ Atul Kamble
In Pic: Waterlogging at Gandhi Market, King's Circle
In pic: Waterlogging at King's Circle. Pic/ Atul Kamble
Consistent rain for 3 days had Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes overflowing by Friday. Out of the 7 lakes, the four that supply water had an average rainfall of 100 mm. Meanwhile, water stock in the city lakes was at 64.14 per cent (9,28,326 million litres) as of Friday. Pic/ Atul Kamble
In pic: People walk through waterlogged roads in Sion on July 27
South Mumbai witnessed a wall collapse, while major traffic jams were at Western Express Highway, JVLR, BKC and Mankhurd. Pic/ Atul Kamble
700 passengers aboard the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express were stranded as heavy rainfall continued in Mumbai on July 27. The train was held up between Vangani and Badlapur, which is 100 kilometres away from Mumbai since 3 am. Pic/ Diwakar Sharma
Rescue operations being carried out at the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express on July 27. Pic/ Diwakar Sharma
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday flooding several areas and severely affecting the road, rail and air traffic. All pics/Sneha Kharabe and Atul Kamble
Mumbai Rains: Landslides, overflowing dams, water on tracks bring the city to a standstill