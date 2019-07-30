Mumbai Rains: Intermittent rains with heavy to very heavy showers predicted in city, says IMD

mumbai-rains

Mumbai recorded the highest rainfall in July in the past five years

According to the India Meteorological Department, intermittent rains with heavy to very heavy showers are likely to occur at isolated places in city and suburbs.

According to Twitterati, Ulhasnagar has been receiving severe rainfall since the past 30 minutes.

Mumbai recorded the highest rainfall in July in the past five years. Consecutive heavy-rain showers for over five days amounted to nearly 1268.5 mm of rain.

According to IMD, the maximum temperature in the city is expected to be 30 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius.

The total rainfall for this season is recorded at 1875.9 mm at Santacruz station and 1452.4 mm at Colaba station since June 1.

Mumbai has been experiencing rainfall of varied intensity since the past five days. There have been some intense spells of rains. The city saw heavy to very heavy rainfall in the past five days. The city also witnessed severe waterlogging in these days.

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Kalyan and Badlapur on July 26-27 and also caused flooding. Yesterday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the Maharashtra government will provide compensation to the people of Kalyan and Badlapur who had lost their houses in the rains.

