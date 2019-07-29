Mumbai Rains: City will not witness extreme rainfall until August 2, says Skymet

mumbai-rains

Mumbai has received nearly 1359 mm of rain against the monthly normal of 841mm rainfall, reports Skymet

A woman holds her umbrella tight as she wades through heavy rains while looking for a cab on the Western Express Highway in Bandra. Pic/Nimesh Dave

On Monday, private weather forecast, Skymet predicted some really good rains during this week in parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. More importantly, the latest weather report predicts that Mumbai will not witness extreme rain until August 2, 2019.

According to Skymet, the city has been observing a very good amount of rain in the last week or so. In July so far, Mumbai has received nearly 1359 mm of rain against the monthly normal of 841mm rainfall, reports Skymet. The 1359 mm of rainfall is the second-highest July rainfall ever as compared to the 1468.5 mm recorded in July 2014.

Although the weather conditions look favourable, the report mentions that the city and suburban regions won't receive extreme rainfall.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) predicted "extremely heavy rainfall" on Monday at isolated places in Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai and "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at few places in Mumbai city and suburban districts.

On the other hand, moderate to heavy rainfall has brought some good news for Maharashtra. Heavy rainfall since July 25 has increased water stock in Maharashtra's dams by 8 percent, reports PTI. According to the latest data, water stock levels in dams have gone up from 26.87 percent on July 25 to 35.2 percent as of July 29, 2918. The water stock levels in Maharashtra dam have shown a rise of 8.33 percent but it is still 20 percent less when compared to the same period last year.

On July 4, Mumbai witnessed heavy showers after a brief dry spell for some days. The rainfall which started on Tuesday evening and continued on Wednesday left several areas in Mumbai waterlogged. The overnight rainfall in Mumbai inundated several areas across the city including Sion, Matunga, Mahim, Andheri, Malad and Dahisar causing huge traffic snarls at major junctions on Wednesday.

With inputs from PTI

