Mumbai rains: Heavy to very heavy showers predicted, says IMD

mumbai-rains

Representational image

The Met department has forecasted "intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy rainfall" on July 29 at isolated places in the city and suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 28 predicted entire Maharashtra would receive widespread rainfall on July 29. Also private weather forecast, Skymet predicted moderate rainfall over parts of Mumbai like Vasai, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Thane during the next 2-3 hours. It also stated that in the last 24 hours, Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra has been the rainiest place in India with 241 mm of rainfall.



Pic courtesy/IMD

According to the private weather forecast, places to receive moderate rainfall in Mumbai are Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Raigad and Thane.

#MumbaiRains: Few spells of moderate #rain would occur over #Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Raigad and Thane during next 2-3 hours.

Director of IMD Mumbai, K S Hosalikar tweeted, "The situation has improved a lot in last few days, with enhanced rainfall in Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, as expected. There us rainfall forecast in these regions in the coming days.Very dynamic situations.'

The situation has improved a lot in last few days, with enhanced rainfall in Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, as expected.

There us rainfall forecast in these regions in the coming days..

Very dynamic situations. https://t.co/tdQsndu0iJ — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 29, 2019

The Met department forecast predicted "extremely heavy rainfall" on Monday at isolated places in Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai and "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at few places in Mumbai city and suburban districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted entire Maharashtra would receive widespread rainfall on Monday. An official of the Mumbai regional centre, IMD, said the variation in rainfall would be in intensity.

Districts like Thane and Palghar bordering Mumbai also have a similar forecast of "heavy to very heavy rains" at few places for Monday, he said, adding that intensity of rains would come down from Tuesday onwards. The districts where high-intensity showers are predicted on Monday are Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Nashik, and those with a forecast of heavy rains are Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Hingoli, Parbhani, Nanded, Latur, Jalna and Osmanabad. "These districts would receive heavy rains at isolated places," the IMD informed, adding that rest of week is expected to receive light to moderate rains in most parts of Maharashtra.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI