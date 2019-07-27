Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rains throughout the day in city, suburbs

mumbai-rains

Nearly 169.6mm of rainfall was recorded in Bhoiwadi (Guhaghar) while Vitthalwadi recorded 165.4 mm in the past 24 hours

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains throughout the day in Mumbai as well as suburbs. After recording heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, rain is expected to continue today as well with gusty winds. IMD officials have asked citizens to avoid travel plans for this weekend as rains may continue with the same intensity.

According to information provided by IMD, "The city has seen very heavy rainfall in the suburbs in the last 24 hours. IMD stations at 7 am recorded rainfall of 150-180 mm rainfall in suburbs whereas city side recorded around 50- 100 mm. At Santacruz station recorded rainfall was 192 mm while the Colaba observatory recorded 73 mm. Showers are further predicted for the first half of the day in the city as well as suburbs while rain is expected to continue throughout the day."

Waterlogging in Pratiksha Nagar. Pic/Atul Kamble

Also read: Mumbai rains: 26 July showers stall city, more rain over the weekend

Director of IMD Mumbai, K S Hosalikar said, "A similar pattern with more intensity was observed in Navi Mumbai, Thane, and beyond Bhoiwadi. Rainfall is expected to continue in Mumbai and around. Please take care and since its a weekend so if possible, travels can be restricted."

Nearly 169.6mm of rainfall was recorded in Bhoiwadi (Guhaghar) while Vitthalwadi recorded 165.4 mm in the past 24 hours. Kalyan saw 142.1 mm of rainfall. On the other hand, Dombivali(East) witnessed 140 mm while Dombivali (west) saw126 mm of rainfall.

Also read: Mumbai Rains: Night long operations to rescue passengers stuck in local trains

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates