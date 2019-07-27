Search

Mumbai Rains: Night long operations to rescue passengers stuck in local trains

Updated: Jul 27, 2019, 09:01 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar

Railway officials said that the unprecedented flooding was due to heavy rainfall compounded with overflowing Ulhas river resulting in water logging at Ambernath.

Mumbai Rains: Night long operations to rescue passengers stuck in local trains

Commendable night-long operations were conducted to rescue passengers stranded in numerous local trains along Ambernath-Badlapur after services stopped due to water-logging on tracks. Railway officials said that the unprecedented flooding was due to heavy rainfall compounded with the overflowing Ulhas river resulting in water logging at Ambernath.

Ambernath-Badlpur

Passengers of stranded CSMT-bound trains were evacuated earlier though a few refused to get down.

MUMBAI WEATHER

The RPF, fire brigade then began evacuating Karjat-bound trains one by one. Teams of the NDRF had also left for Ambernath/Badlapur and officials were stationed at all stations to assist passengers.

Also read: Mumbai Rains: Brace for rainy weekend, says IMD

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

ambernathmumbai rainsmumbai news

Mumbai: Local train derails at Kurla station, no casualties reported

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK