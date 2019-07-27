Mumbai Rains: Night long operations to rescue passengers stuck in local trains

mumbai-rains

Railway officials said that the unprecedented flooding was due to heavy rainfall compounded with overflowing Ulhas river resulting in water logging at Ambernath.

Passengers of stranded CSMT-bound trains were evacuated earlier though a few refused to get down.

The RPF, fire brigade then began evacuating Karjat-bound trains one by one. Teams of the NDRF had also left for Ambernath/Badlapur and officials were stationed at all stations to assist passengers.

