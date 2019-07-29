Mumbai Rains: City records highest July rainfall in the past five years

mumbai-rains

Total rainfall for this season since June 1 is recorded as 1875.9mm at Santacruz station and 1452.4mm at Colaba station

After five days of consecutive days of heavy rain-showers, with 1268.5mm rain, Mumbai has recorded highest July rainfall in the past five years. The last highest July rainfall was in the year 2014 which was 1468.5mm.

As per the weather forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai, "Intermittent rain with heavy falls likely to occur at isolated places in city and suburbs, while maximum and minimum temperature is expected to be 29DEG C and 25DEG C, respectively."

Talking about Mumbai in particular, Skymet Weather, a private agency stated, "The weather conditions continue to look favourable and the city may observe moderate amounts of rain but monsoon will not be vigorous over Mumbai and suburban regions. Thus we can say that chances of extremely heavy rains will be rare and life will continue in the city as usual. Scenes of traffic jams and waterlogging will not make breaking news for Mumbai."

