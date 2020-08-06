Mumbai Rains: City transport running cautiously, tunnel collapse hits Konkan Railway

Transport systems remained afloat, but limited and ran with a cautious approach as rains lashed Mumbai for the second consecutive day. While public transport (buses and local trains) remained largely unaffected till late afternoon, services on Konkan Railway were majorly affected after a tunnel collapse.

Central Railway's chief PRO Shivaji Sutar said that after 8 am on Thursday morning things normalised and transporataion have been running properly. "We are taking extra-ordinary precautions this time," Sutar added.

On Western Railway (WR) too, things remained afloat. "In spite of heavy rain in various suburbs, WR's special suburban services are running normally between Churchgate and Dahanu Road," WR's chief PRO Sumit Thakur said.

BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade said the numerous diversions on various routes continued, but things have been better today as compared to yesterday. "The number of bus breakdowns were also nil till afternoon," he said.

Konkan Railway services were affected due to a tunnel collapse near Pernem in Goa in the wee hours of Thursday. The railways are working round the clock to fix the issue and restore normalcy, a KR official said. Elaborating on the incident he said, the track said inside Pernem tunnel got buckled due to wall collapsed that resulted in services getting affected.

