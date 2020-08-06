Mumbai Rains: Colaba records 332 mm rainfall in 24 hours, intensity to drop significantly

The incessant rains and strong winds in Mumbai for the past three days has left a trail of destruction, fallen trees or branches and hundreds of vehicles submerged or broken down. According to private weather agency Skymet, Colaba received 332 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, recording its second-highest showers received in a day.

Colaba last recorded its highest ever rains in 24 hours at 342 mm on August 23, 1997, Skymet said, adding that other areas in the city also received more than 200 mm rains in last two days. Moreover, the wind speed in many areas of city and suburbs reached 100 kmph that caused widespread structural damage and uprooted many trees.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory recorded 162.3 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Rainfall realised during (0830 hrs IST of 5th Aug to 0830 hrs IST of 6th Aug 2020) at

Mumbai-Colaba:- 331.8mm.

Skymet also reported that a cyclonic circulation over South Rajasthan and the adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and a well-marked low-pressure area over Odisha were responsible for the extremely heavy rains over the west coast.

Rain activity to drop significantly

Skymet said that the persistent rain activity in the city is likely to see a significant drop in Mumbai, its neighbouring areas as the well-marked low-pressure area has weakened into a low and has now moved over towards the central parts of Madhya Pradesh. Moreover, the cyclonic circulation has also shifted towards the north of the country.

Meanwhile, IMD's Deputy Director of Meteorology KS Hosalikar said that rains will see a gradual increase in the next 24 hours.

6 Aug rainfall updates.

Mumbai, Thane & parts of NM recd extremely hvy falls (more than 200mm) at few places in last 24 hrs. Rest of the places it was hvy to very hvy

Colaba 331.8 mm

Santacruz 162.3 mm

Next 24 hrs could see gradual decrease in intensity of RF in city.

Even as the rain activities would see a drop in Mumbai, the city will not go completely dry as Skymet has predicted occasional rains and thundershowers at regular intervals in the coming days. Moreover, the private weather agency also said that the rain activities will see an increase in Mumbai on August 11, but the intensity of the showers will not be heavy.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain in the city and the suburbs on Thursday. A drop has been observed in the city temperatures, with the weather department’s Santacruz observatory recording a maximum temperature of 27 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 26.8 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23 degree Celsius.

