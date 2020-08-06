Search

Mumbai Rains: Colaba records 332 mm rainfall in 24 hours, intensity to drop significantly

Updated: Aug 06, 2020, 13:31 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

According to Skymet, Colaba received 332 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, recording its second-highest showers received in a day

Picture/Atul Kamble
Picture/Atul Kamble

The incessant rains and strong winds in Mumbai for the past three days has left a trail of destruction, fallen trees or branches and hundreds of vehicles submerged or broken down. According to private weather agency Skymet, Colaba received 332 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, recording its second-highest showers received in a day.

Colaba last recorded its highest ever rains in 24 hours at 342 mm on August 23, 1997, Skymet said, adding that other areas in the city also received more than 200 mm rains in last two days. Moreover, the wind speed in many areas of city and suburbs reached 100 kmph that caused widespread structural damage and uprooted many trees.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory recorded 162.3 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Skymet also reported that a cyclonic circulation over South Rajasthan and the adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and a well-marked low-pressure area over Odisha were responsible for the extremely heavy rains over the west coast.

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Cause Landslide At Kemps Corner, Traffic Disrupted

Rain activity to drop significantly 

Skymet said that the persistent rain activity in the city is likely to see a significant drop in Mumbai, its neighbouring areas as the well-marked low-pressure area has weakened into a low and has now moved over towards the central parts of Madhya Pradesh. Moreover, the cyclonic circulation has also shifted towards the north of the country.

Meanwhile, IMD's Deputy Director of Meteorology KS Hosalikar said that rains will see a gradual increase in the next 24 hours.

Even as the rain activities would see a drop in Mumbai, the city will not go completely dry as Skymet has predicted occasional rains and thundershowers at regular intervals in the coming days. Moreover, the private weather agency also said that the rain activities will see an increase in Mumbai on August 11, but the intensity of the showers will not be heavy.

Read live updates on Mumbai Rains here

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain in the city and the suburbs on Thursday. A drop has been observed in the city temperatures, with the weather department’s Santacruz observatory recording a maximum temperature of 27 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 26.8 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23 degree Celsius.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK